Indian Institute of Management, Kashipur (IIM) has extended the deadline for submitting application forms for the Common Admission Process (CAP) 2024.

Candidates aspiring to enrol themselves in IIM Kashipur can access the application forms online at the official website, cap2024.iimkashipurportal.org. The deadline has been extended till 5:00 pm of January 31, 2024. Students can submit their application forms before this deadline, application forms submitted after this deadline will not be accepted.

The updated timetable stated that applicants are allowed to submit their applications from January 29 to January 31. However, the deadline was set for January 29 previously.

Eligibility for IIM CAP 2024 In order to be eligible to apply for IIM CAP candidates must have at least 50% aggregate in their graduation or its equivalent. Considering reserved category applicants, a minimum of 45% aggregate in graduation or its equivalent is the eligibility requirement.

Moreover, applicants are required need to meet the qualifying CAT cut-off set by IIM CAP colleges. The final CAT cut-off will determine the selection for the written ability test (WAT) and personal interview (PI). This CAT cut-off may be higher than the qualifying cut-off.

Here are the steps to register for IIM CAP 2024:

Step 1: Go to IIM Kashipur's official website at cap2024.iimkashipurportal.org.

Step 2: Click on CAP 2024 IIM.

Step 3: Fill the registration form with name, email and contact details.

Step 4: Log in using CAT registration ID, password, and captcha code.

Step 5: Complete the CAP application form and upload necessary documents.

Step 6: Submit the form and print a copy for future reference.

IIM Kashipur will launch a five-day Open Management Development Programme (MDP) titled 'Soft Skills for the Workplace of Tomorrow.' This programme is scheduled to begin on February 5 and wrap up on February 9, as per the official announcement.

