Subscribe

IIM CAT 2025 admit card released: How to download hall ticket from iimcat.ac.in for Nov 30 exam

IIM CAT 2025 admit card released: Candidates can download the CAT 2025 hall ticket from iimcat.ac.in by logging in with their CAT ID and password. The exam is scheduled for November 30 across 170 cities.

Fareha Naaz
Updated12 Nov 2025, 01:50 PM IST
Advertisement
IIM CAT 2025 exam will take place on November 30.
IIM CAT 2025 exam will take place on November 30.

Step 3IIM CAT admit card has finally been released at the official website of Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) after almost a week's delay as per the initial date given in the tentative schedule. Those candidates who registered for the most anticipated exam of the year can download their hall ticket from iimcat.ac.in. Essential login credentials needed to download admit card include the CAT application login ID and password.

Advertisement

The computer-based Common Admission Test 2025 (CAT 2025) will be held on November 30 in three sessions. Aspiring candidates seeking admission in various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs will need this exams score. Notably, CAT scores are also used by listed non-IIM member institutions during their admission process.

Also Read | Google Gemini turns study partner for midterm season: 3 Must-try prompts to try

CAT notification dated November 4 states, “Admit cards for 2.95 lakh eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website (https://iimcat.ac.in) using the CAT application login ID and password between 12 November and 30 November 2025.”

This time, IIM Kozhikode is conducting CAT 2025 and Professor P N Ram Kumar of IIM Kozhikode is the Convener. The duration of the three-section admission test will be 120 minutes.

Advertisement

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

Also Read | IBPS PO Prelims Exam Result 2025: When, where to check – All you need to know

Candidates will be given 40 minutes to answer each questions. Notably, the candidates will not be allowed to switch from one section to another during the exam.

The CAT exam will be conducted in test centres spread across170 test cities. Candidates can check their allotted test centres in their admit card among the choice of five test cities mentioned at the time of registration. As per the tentative schedule, the results will be declared in the first week of January, 2026.

Admit card download window is open until the final test day that is November 30, Sunday.

The CAT 2025 admit card is now available for download at iimcat.ac.in.

How to download IIM CAT 2025 admit card?

Follow the steps mentioned below to download CAT 2025 admit card for the exam day:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in website

Step 2: Click on ‘registered candidate login’

Step 3: Provide CAT ID and password

Step 4: Navigate to ‘admit card’ option

Step 5: Check and download hall ticket

Also Read | AIIMS INICET 2026: Admit card out today - Details and how to download

As per the notification, a mock test with sample questions was also supposed to come out on the same day as admit card on the CAT website to familiarize the candidates with the format and interface of the exam. The list of prestigious IIM institutions across the country include that of Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur and Visakhapatnam.

 
 
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsEducationIIM CAT 2025 admit card released: How to download hall ticket from iimcat.ac.in for Nov 30 exam
Read Next Story