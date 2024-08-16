IIM grads get a reality check in a tight job market

Marginal, if at all

"The B-schools will have to look beyond the usual investment banks and will see recruiters coming in from manufacturing, banking, chemical, electronic and the EV sector," said Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and head for the education and skill development practice for consulting firm KPMG, India. “The batch of 2023-2025 is expected to see a marginal uptick in the median salaries while those graduating in the batch of 2024-2026 will see an upswing."