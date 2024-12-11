IIM Indore’s Executive Programme in Business Management equips professionals with leadership skills, strategic insights, and practical knowledge to excel in management. Take the next step in advancing your career today!

Transitioning into a business leadership role is vital for career growth. It opens doors to new opportunities and enhances decision-making skills. Every aspiring leader - early managers, team leads, mid-career professionals, consultants or business owners - should cultivate a growth mindset and the willingness to learn. IIM Indore’s Post Graduate Certificate in Business Management is designed for young professionals. This programme helps you stay relevant and deliver effective solutions while mastering strategic decision-making and the latest advancements in digital transformation and emerging technologies. The importance of having business leaders who display strategic decision-making cannot be over stressed.

To enable professionals to achieve results-driven business strategies, boost innovation and device and deliver efficient solutions, IIMI’s Post Graduate Certificate in Business Management offers a 360-degree approach to business management. You get to acquire in-demand and multidisciplinary skills such as in strategy, finance, and leadership. The 10-month course will make you learn-unlearn-relearn and in doing so, strengthen your ability to think strategically and make informed decisions. Courses like executive programmes in business management remain essential for developing vital leadership skills.

Enrol now to enhance your career prospects today!

Programme highlights This programme is for professionals seeking leadership roles. It’s online with accessibility from anywhere. It boasts of top-notch faculty and has a compelling multidisciplinary approach.

1) Live online sessions led by IIM Indore faculty.

2) Two Campus immersions at IIM Indore.

3) Multi-modular curriculum featuring case study discussions, live lectures, and peer-to-peer learning.

4) Hands-on business simulations for supply chain and strategy.

5) Earn IIM Indore Executive Education alumni status.

6) The programme offers different finance options.

Programme modules Let’s explore the various programme modules - each module is designed to enhance your learning experience.

Module 1: Foundations of Management

Module 2: Marketing, Sales and branding

Module 3: Financial Management

Module 4: People Management

Module 5: Operations and supply chain management

Module 6: strategic management & innovation

Module 7: Contemporary and future trends

Who is this programme designed for? This programme is for professionals aiming to step into leadership roles, enhance their skills, and drive success in their organizations. Take a closer look:

1)Mid-career professionals seeking to advance to management roles within their organisations.

2)Early managers and team leaders, wanting to develop a multidimensional understanding of business management.

3)Consultants or entrepreneurs aiming to apply critical management insights to tackle business challenges.

Programme details Technical Orientation: December 30, 2024 (Classes start on: January 19, 2025)Duration: 10 MonthsProgramme Fee: ₹2,25,000 (With flexi-payment plans)Eligibility: Diploma holders/graduates/postgraduates (with minimum of 2 years of work experience)

About IIM Indore IIM Indore is among the 100 global business schools (and the second IIM in the country) to receive the prestigious Triple Crown in the form of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. IIM Indore has been consistently ranked at the top by various National and International ranking agencies, including NIRF, QS, and the FT-100 rankings. The institute offers a diverse set of executive education opportunities, spanning several long-term and short-term courses. With a robust offering of 200+ executive programmes, including specialized courses tailored for the UAE, GCC, and the Middle East, IIM Indore empowers professionals with globally relevant skills and expertise.