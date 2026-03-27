Defying hiring blues, IIM median pay package jumps by up to 40% since pandemic

In the case of IIM Calcutta, the median compensation dipped nearly 11% to ₹30 lakh in 2024 from ₹33.67 lakh offered to the batch of 2023. IIM Bangalore, on the other hand, saw a lower decline of 1.5% between the median salaries of the batches of 2023 and 2024. Here, the 2023 batch got ₹33 lakh, whereas the one of 2024 got ₹32.5 lakh. For IIM Lucknow, the median compensation fell 10% to ₹27 lakh in 2024, from ₹30 lakh in 2023, mirroring the tepid job market.