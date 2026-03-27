Even as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and global volatility has kept hiring sentiment largely muted, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campuses saw their median compensation rising 25-40% from that of the 2020 pandemic-era batch, as the 2026 cohort got picked up for specialized roles.
Defying hiring blues, IIM median pay package jumps by up to 40% since pandemic
SummaryIIM campuses saw their median compensation rising from that of the 2020 pandemic-era batch, as the 2026 cohort got picked up for specialized roles. The older IIMs commanded a higher median compensation than the newer ones.
Even as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and global volatility has kept hiring sentiment largely muted, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campuses saw their median compensation rising 25-40% from that of the 2020 pandemic-era batch, as the 2026 cohort got picked up for specialized roles.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More