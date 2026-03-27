Defying hiring blues, IIM median pay package jumps by up to 40% since pandemic

As per its press release, IIM Calcutta’s median pay package was ₹35 lakh in 2026, up nearly 3% from ₹34 lakh last year and more than 37% higher that the 2020 level of ₹25.5 lakh. IIM Lucknow matched the momentum at ₹32.9 lakh, over 6% higher than ₹31 lakh a year ago and a massive 43% up from the ₹23 lakh annual package of 2020, its press statement said. The placement process at most IIMs is currently getting wrapped up for the latest batch.