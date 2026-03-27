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Defying hiring blues, IIM median pay package jumps by up to 40% since pandemic

Pratishtha BagaiDevina Sengupta
5 min read27 Mar 2026, 06:01 AM IST
The higher pay packages at these top business schools come in an employers' market, where increments are likely to remain in single digits in 2026.
The higher pay packages at these top business schools come in an employers' market, where increments are likely to remain in single digits in 2026.(Mint)
Summary

IIM campuses saw their median compensation rising from that of the 2020 pandemic-era batch, as the 2026 cohort got picked up for specialized roles. The older IIMs commanded a higher median compensation than the newer ones.

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Even as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and global volatility has kept hiring sentiment largely muted, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campuses saw their median compensation rising 25-40% from that of the 2020 pandemic-era batch, as the 2026 cohort got picked up for specialized roles.

Even as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and global volatility has kept hiring sentiment largely muted, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campuses saw their median compensation rising 25-40% from that of the 2020 pandemic-era batch, as the 2026 cohort got picked up for specialized roles.

As per its press release, IIM Calcutta’s median pay package was 35 lakh in 2026, up nearly 3% from 34 lakh last year and more than 37% higher that the 2020 level of 25.5 lakh. IIM Lucknow matched the momentum at 32.9 lakh, over 6% higher than 31 lakh a year ago and a massive 43% up from the 23 lakh annual package of 2020, its press statement said. The placement process at most IIMs is currently getting wrapped up for the latest batch.

As per its press release, IIM Calcutta’s median pay package was 35 lakh in 2026, up nearly 3% from 34 lakh last year and more than 37% higher that the 2020 level of 25.5 lakh. IIM Lucknow matched the momentum at 32.9 lakh, over 6% higher than 31 lakh a year ago and a massive 43% up from the 23 lakh annual package of 2020, its press statement said. The placement process at most IIMs is currently getting wrapped up for the latest batch.

The data reflects broad employability and offers a realistic sense of what an IIM graduate can expect to earn. It captures the pay offered to a larger share of the batch, with the outcomes varying across institutes. The older IIMs command a higher median compensation than the newer ones.

Also Read | West Asia conflict: IIM Ahmedabad moves Dubai batch to India

What's driving up the numbers

The institutes and sources in placement teams attribute the rise in compensation to a mix of factors, including a stronger mix of top-tier recruiters across consulting, finance and technology, and a noticeable shift towards higher-value, strategic roles such as consulting, product management and leadership tracks.

“This is complemented by the consistently high calibre and diverse experience of the student cohort, along with a curriculum that is closely aligned with industry needs, particularly in analytics, digital transformation, and leadership skills,” IIM Calcutta said in response to Mint’s queries regarding the placements.

“The institute’s strong alumni network and brand equity continue to enhance recruiter confidence, while favourable market conditions (for IIM graduates) and competitive demand in key sectors have further contributed to the steady rise in median compensation,” added the institute that was established in 1961.

A senior executive at one of the older IIMs told Mint that the median compensation for the batch of 2026 had shot up by at least 22% from the 2020 one, and was up around 8% from last year.

The crests and troughs in compensation mirror market fluctuations and therefore, the hiring capabilities. During FY22, as businesses went digital, India Inc guzzled talent across sectors after the initial big hit of the pandemic. After that, the job market cooled down, with an improvement seen only over the last couple of years. This is mirrored in the changes in median compensation as well.

Also Read | How new wage rules and income tax tweaks will change take-home pay

In the case of IIM Calcutta, the median compensation dipped nearly 11% to 30 lakh in 2024 from 33.67 lakh offered to the batch of 2023. IIM Bangalore, on the other hand, saw a lower decline of 1.5% between the median salaries of the batches of 2023 and 2024. Here, the 2023 batch got 33 lakh, whereas the one of 2024 got 32.5 lakh. For IIM Lucknow, the median compensation fell 10% to 27 lakh in 2024, from 30 lakh in 2023, mirroring the tepid job market.

Competing recruiters

The competition between first-time recruiters could be a factor for an increase in compensation for the batch of 2026. IIM Lucknow said in a press release that several first-time recruiters, including Berger, BlackRock, boAt, Darwinbox, Dezerv and Uber, participated in this year’s placement drive, offering both domestic and international roles.

A prominent reason for the increase in median salaries is the aggressive recruitment from consulting firms—Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bain & Co, PwC, Accenture and Deloitte, among others. The usual heavyweights had to wrestle with startups, artificial intelligence companies to get their pick.

For instance, IIM Bangalore noted that 45% of the offers for the 2026 batch were given by management consulting firms, followed by technology and product management that contributed 15%, and investment banking making 11% of the offers, the institute said in a press release. IIM Bangalore did not respond to Mint’s queries on median salaries.

Will the growth sustain?

Industry experts said this momentum may not last long.

“India has been investing heavily in growth areas such as infrastructure and hence, India Inc. has been hiring aggressively from IIMs this year, pushing the median salary up," said Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and national leader for education and skill development practice at consulting firm KPMG in India. "However, given the geopolitical uncertainty and predictions of an economic slowdown, the job market may not be as vibrant next year.”

Ramaswamy also noted that dips are typical after a year of strong placements, serving as a cyclical market correction, much like 2024, when median salaries fell across most institutes from the prior year.

Also Read | IIM Lucknow study shows how farmer organisations drive climate action in Himalayan region

The institutes are, however, more optimistic.

“While it is still early to provide precise projections for 2027, initial indicators suggest a stable to moderately positive outlook for median compensation, supported by sustained demand for MBA talent,” IIM Indore said in a reply to Mint’s queries.

“AI is increasingly shaping placements, with higher demand for roles in analytics, product management and digital transformation," said the business school that was established in 1996. IIM Indore did not detail its median compensation for the batch of 2026.

While AI is indeed evolving job roles, it is also enhancing their value that is likely to support strong compensation levels going forward "despite short-term market fluctuations”, IIM Indore said.

The higher pay packages at these top business schools come in an employers' market, where increments are likely to remain in single digits in 2026. According to consulting firm Aon, salaries in India will rise by an average 9.1% in 2026, as per its Annual Salary Increase and Turnover Survey 2026 India. Last year, the increase was lower at 8.9%.

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Meet the Author

Pratishtha Bagai

Pratishtha breaks news and writes analytical trend stories on India's rapidly evolving Creator EconoRead more

my. As a key member of Mint's corporate team, she offers sharp insights into the dynamic digital landscape and trends among Gen Z. Her coverage extends to the Cyber Security, Education, and Human Resources sectors. She holds a postgraduate diploma in Business and Financial Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, a program developed in partnership with Bloomberg.

Read Less
Devina Sengupta

Devina tracks and writes on workplaces, human resources and education for Mint. She also writes an oRead more

pinion column (Pen Drive) and longform stories. She leads a team of young reporters covering workplace issues, legal matters and the booming creator economy. She hosts a podcast on interesting HR trends in corporate India called The Working Life.

Read Less
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeEducationDefying hiring blues, IIM median pay package jumps by up to 40% since pandemic

Defying hiring blues, IIM median pay package jumps by up to 40% since pandemic

Pratishtha BagaiDevina Sengupta
5 min read27 Mar 2026, 06:01 AM IST
The higher pay packages at these top business schools come in an employers' market, where increments are likely to remain in single digits in 2026.
The higher pay packages at these top business schools come in an employers' market, where increments are likely to remain in single digits in 2026.(Mint)
Summary

IIM campuses saw their median compensation rising from that of the 2020 pandemic-era batch, as the 2026 cohort got picked up for specialized roles. The older IIMs commanded a higher median compensation than the newer ones.

Gift this article

Even as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and global volatility has kept hiring sentiment largely muted, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campuses saw their median compensation rising 25-40% from that of the 2020 pandemic-era batch, as the 2026 cohort got picked up for specialized roles.

Even as the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and global volatility has kept hiring sentiment largely muted, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campuses saw their median compensation rising 25-40% from that of the 2020 pandemic-era batch, as the 2026 cohort got picked up for specialized roles.

As per its press release, IIM Calcutta’s median pay package was 35 lakh in 2026, up nearly 3% from 34 lakh last year and more than 37% higher that the 2020 level of 25.5 lakh. IIM Lucknow matched the momentum at 32.9 lakh, over 6% higher than 31 lakh a year ago and a massive 43% up from the 23 lakh annual package of 2020, its press statement said. The placement process at most IIMs is currently getting wrapped up for the latest batch.

As per its press release, IIM Calcutta’s median pay package was 35 lakh in 2026, up nearly 3% from 34 lakh last year and more than 37% higher that the 2020 level of 25.5 lakh. IIM Lucknow matched the momentum at 32.9 lakh, over 6% higher than 31 lakh a year ago and a massive 43% up from the 23 lakh annual package of 2020, its press statement said. The placement process at most IIMs is currently getting wrapped up for the latest batch.

The data reflects broad employability and offers a realistic sense of what an IIM graduate can expect to earn. It captures the pay offered to a larger share of the batch, with the outcomes varying across institutes. The older IIMs command a higher median compensation than the newer ones.

Also Read | West Asia conflict: IIM Ahmedabad moves Dubai batch to India

What's driving up the numbers

The institutes and sources in placement teams attribute the rise in compensation to a mix of factors, including a stronger mix of top-tier recruiters across consulting, finance and technology, and a noticeable shift towards higher-value, strategic roles such as consulting, product management and leadership tracks.

“This is complemented by the consistently high calibre and diverse experience of the student cohort, along with a curriculum that is closely aligned with industry needs, particularly in analytics, digital transformation, and leadership skills,” IIM Calcutta said in response to Mint’s queries regarding the placements.

“The institute’s strong alumni network and brand equity continue to enhance recruiter confidence, while favourable market conditions (for IIM graduates) and competitive demand in key sectors have further contributed to the steady rise in median compensation,” added the institute that was established in 1961.

A senior executive at one of the older IIMs told Mint that the median compensation for the batch of 2026 had shot up by at least 22% from the 2020 one, and was up around 8% from last year.

The crests and troughs in compensation mirror market fluctuations and therefore, the hiring capabilities. During FY22, as businesses went digital, India Inc guzzled talent across sectors after the initial big hit of the pandemic. After that, the job market cooled down, with an improvement seen only over the last couple of years. This is mirrored in the changes in median compensation as well.

Also Read | How new wage rules and income tax tweaks will change take-home pay

In the case of IIM Calcutta, the median compensation dipped nearly 11% to 30 lakh in 2024 from 33.67 lakh offered to the batch of 2023. IIM Bangalore, on the other hand, saw a lower decline of 1.5% between the median salaries of the batches of 2023 and 2024. Here, the 2023 batch got 33 lakh, whereas the one of 2024 got 32.5 lakh. For IIM Lucknow, the median compensation fell 10% to 27 lakh in 2024, from 30 lakh in 2023, mirroring the tepid job market.

Competing recruiters

The competition between first-time recruiters could be a factor for an increase in compensation for the batch of 2026. IIM Lucknow said in a press release that several first-time recruiters, including Berger, BlackRock, boAt, Darwinbox, Dezerv and Uber, participated in this year’s placement drive, offering both domestic and international roles.

A prominent reason for the increase in median salaries is the aggressive recruitment from consulting firms—Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bain & Co, PwC, Accenture and Deloitte, among others. The usual heavyweights had to wrestle with startups, artificial intelligence companies to get their pick.

For instance, IIM Bangalore noted that 45% of the offers for the 2026 batch were given by management consulting firms, followed by technology and product management that contributed 15%, and investment banking making 11% of the offers, the institute said in a press release. IIM Bangalore did not respond to Mint’s queries on median salaries.

Will the growth sustain?

Industry experts said this momentum may not last long.

“India has been investing heavily in growth areas such as infrastructure and hence, India Inc. has been hiring aggressively from IIMs this year, pushing the median salary up," said Narayanan Ramaswamy, partner and national leader for education and skill development practice at consulting firm KPMG in India. "However, given the geopolitical uncertainty and predictions of an economic slowdown, the job market may not be as vibrant next year.”

Ramaswamy also noted that dips are typical after a year of strong placements, serving as a cyclical market correction, much like 2024, when median salaries fell across most institutes from the prior year.

Also Read | IIM Lucknow study shows how farmer organisations drive climate action in Himalayan region

The institutes are, however, more optimistic.

“While it is still early to provide precise projections for 2027, initial indicators suggest a stable to moderately positive outlook for median compensation, supported by sustained demand for MBA talent,” IIM Indore said in a reply to Mint’s queries.

“AI is increasingly shaping placements, with higher demand for roles in analytics, product management and digital transformation," said the business school that was established in 1996. IIM Indore did not detail its median compensation for the batch of 2026.

While AI is indeed evolving job roles, it is also enhancing their value that is likely to support strong compensation levels going forward "despite short-term market fluctuations”, IIM Indore said.

The higher pay packages at these top business schools come in an employers' market, where increments are likely to remain in single digits in 2026. According to consulting firm Aon, salaries in India will rise by an average 9.1% in 2026, as per its Annual Salary Increase and Turnover Survey 2026 India. Last year, the increase was lower at 8.9%.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Pratishtha Bagai

Pratishtha breaks news and writes analytical trend stories on India's rapidly evolving Creator EconoRead more

my. As a key member of Mint's corporate team, she offers sharp insights into the dynamic digital landscape and trends among Gen Z. Her coverage extends to the Cyber Security, Education, and Human Resources sectors. She holds a postgraduate diploma in Business and Financial Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, a program developed in partnership with Bloomberg.

Read Less
Devina Sengupta

Devina tracks and writes on workplaces, human resources and education for Mint. She also writes an oRead more

pinion column (Pen Drive) and longform stories. She leads a team of young reporters covering workplace issues, legal matters and the booming creator economy. She hosts a podcast on interesting HR trends in corporate India called The Working Life.

Read Less
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeEducationDefying hiring blues, IIM median pay package jumps by up to 40% since pandemic
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