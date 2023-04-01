Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Education / IIM Raipur highest package at 67.60 lakh, achieves 100% placement

IIM Raipur highest package at 67.60 lakh, achieves 100% placement

2 min read . 03:17 PM IST Livemint
IIM Raipur achieved 100% placement rate

  • The median CTC was 20 lakh per annum with an 18 per cent increase from last year

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has achieved 100% placement rate with highest Cost-To-Company (CTC) touching 67.60 lakhs this year. The average CTC package from the college was 21.04 lakh per annum, which was a 19% jump from previous year.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has achieved 100% placement rate with highest Cost-To-Company (CTC) touching 67.60 lakhs this year. The average CTC package from the college was 21.04 lakh per annum, which was a 19% jump from previous year.

The median CTC was 20 lakh per annum with an 18 per cent increase from last year. The top 10 per cent had an average of 34.64 lakh per annum, the top 25 per cent had 28.25 lakh per annum and the top 50 per cent had 24.77 lakh per annum as the average CTC, a release from the institution said.

The median CTC was 20 lakh per annum with an 18 per cent increase from last year. The top 10 per cent had an average of 34.64 lakh per annum, the top 25 per cent had 28.25 lakh per annum and the top 50 per cent had 24.77 lakh per annum as the average CTC, a release from the institution said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The highest number of students (32%) were recruited in Banking Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI) sector with an average CTC and maximum CTC of 21.02 lakh per annum and 32.50 lakh per annum.

IT/ITES was the second-highest (23%) recruiting sector with 21.29 lakh per annum as average and a maximum CTC offered at 43.43 lakh per annum, followed by Strategy & Consulting(14 % recruited, Average of 19.64 lakh per annum and Highest 32.21 lakh per annum).

The domain of Sales and Marketing had the highest (29%) number of students placed with an average CTC of 20.98 LPA and highest CTC of 67.60 LPA, followed by Analytics and Consulting (28% recruited, average of 19.09 LPA and highest of 32.21 LPA), Operations and IT (20% recruited, average of 23.00 LPA and highest of 43.43 LPA), Financial Management (12% recruited, average of 20.87 LPA and highest of 32.50 LPA), General Management (11% recruited, average of 22.94 LPA and highest of 62.00 LPA).

“The summer internship placements also recorded new heights with an increase of 16% in the average stipend which stood at 1.39 lakh, and the highest stipend was 3.50 lakhs. A total of 109 companies visited for summer placements," the institute claimed in the release.

Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP