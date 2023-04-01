IIM Raipur highest package at 67.60 lakh, achieves 100% placement

IIM Raipur highest package at ₹67.60 lakh, achieves 100% placement2 min read . 03:17 PM IST
- The median CTC was ₹20 lakh per annum with an 18 per cent increase from last year
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has achieved 100% placement rate with highest Cost-To-Company (CTC) touching ₹67.60 lakhs this year. The average CTC package from the college was ₹21.04 lakh per annum, which was a 19% jump from previous year.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has achieved 100% placement rate with highest Cost-To-Company (CTC) touching ₹67.60 lakhs this year. The average CTC package from the college was ₹21.04 lakh per annum, which was a 19% jump from previous year.
The median CTC was ₹20 lakh per annum with an 18 per cent increase from last year. The top 10 per cent had an average of ₹34.64 lakh per annum, the top 25 per cent had ₹28.25 lakh per annum and the top 50 per cent had ₹24.77 lakh per annum as the average CTC, a release from the institution said.
The median CTC was ₹20 lakh per annum with an 18 per cent increase from last year. The top 10 per cent had an average of ₹34.64 lakh per annum, the top 25 per cent had ₹28.25 lakh per annum and the top 50 per cent had ₹24.77 lakh per annum as the average CTC, a release from the institution said.
The highest number of students (32%) were recruited in Banking Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI) sector with an average CTC and maximum CTC of ₹21.02 lakh per annum and ₹32.50 lakh per annum.
IT/ITES was the second-highest (23%) recruiting sector with ₹21.29 lakh per annum as average and a maximum CTC offered at ₹43.43 lakh per annum, followed by Strategy & Consulting(14 % recruited, Average of ₹19.64 lakh per annum and Highest ₹32.21 lakh per annum).
The domain of Sales and Marketing had the highest (29%) number of students placed with an average CTC of 20.98 LPA and highest CTC of ₹67.60 LPA, followed by Analytics and Consulting (28% recruited, average of ₹19.09 LPA and highest of ₹32.21 LPA), Operations and IT (20% recruited, average of ₹23.00 LPA and highest of ₹43.43 LPA), Financial Management (12% recruited, average of ₹20.87 LPA and highest of ₹32.50 LPA), General Management (11% recruited, average of ₹22.94 LPA and highest of ₹62.00 LPA).
“The summer internship placements also recorded new heights with an increase of 16% in the average stipend which stood at ₹1.39 lakh, and the highest stipend was ₹3.50 lakhs. A total of 109 companies visited for summer placements," the institute claimed in the release.