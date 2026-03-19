The ripple effects of a disruption in cooking gas supply due to the West Asia conflict have begun to show up in India’s top management institutes, which house thousands of students and staff.
IIMs rush to secure LPG supplies as gas shortage begins to show up at campuses
SummaryWhile there is no uniform crisis across campuses, IIMs have taken precautionary steps over the past week as delays in LPG cylinder refills started affecting kitchen operations. Measures have ranged from trimming menus to securing supplies through local administrative support.
The ripple effects of a disruption in cooking gas supply due to the West Asia conflict have begun to show up in India’s top management institutes, which house thousands of students and staff.
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