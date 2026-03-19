IIMs rush to secure LPG supplies as gas shortage begins to show up at campuses

The ripple effects of a disruption in cooking gas supply due to the West Asia conflict have begun to show up in India’s top management institutes, which house thousands of students and staff.
The ripple effects of a disruption in cooking gas supply due to the West Asia conflict have begun to show up in India’s top management institutes, which house thousands of students and staff.
While there is no uniform crisis across campuses, multiple Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) told Mint they have taken precautionary steps over the past week as delays in LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder refills started affecting kitchen operations. Measures have ranged from trimming menus to securing supplies through local administrative support.
While there is no uniform crisis across campuses, multiple Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) told Mint they have taken precautionary steps over the past week as delays in LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinder refills started affecting kitchen operations. Measures have ranged from trimming menus to securing supplies through local administrative support.
“LPG crisis has been severe,” said Devashish Das Gupta, chairperson, student affairs, IIM Lucknow. “We have cut short the menu in the past week. After a series of requests, we received refills from two different LPG firms. Things are under control now.”
Other campuses have reduced their food spread. IIM Tiruchirappalli said in an email response that it is “currently managing the situation by rationalising the menu”, noting that campus demand has also eased with the departure of the graduating batch.
According to some college officials, the development has also drawn the attention of the Centre, with the ministry of education reaching out to IIMs to assess their LPG stock positions.
“Yes, the ministry has enquired from each IIM,” IIM Udaipur said in an email response. The college further noted that it has made minor modifications on the menu but clarified that “there is no such crisis; the situation is under control”.
Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIM Kozhikode, said the college authorities have negotiated with the local administration to tide over the LPG problem. “These are challenging times and we have two campuses (in Kochi and Kozhikode) to run,” he said.
Meanwhile, IIM Raipur highlighted in an email response that the college has taken “pre-emptive measures to secure uninterrupted LPG supplies and operational arrangements at the campus”. The college also noted that the pressure on campus in the coming weeks will decline as there are fewer students on campus currently.
“It may also be noted that the final-year students have already completed their academic schedule and moved out of the campus after their end-term examinations, while the first-year students will soon be leaving for their summer internship program (SIP) after their third-term examinations,” the response said.
To be sure, IIMs contacted by Mint said classes were on as per schedule.
Queries sent to the ministry of education on Wednesday morning were unanswered till press time.
On Wednesday, Mint reported how the West Asia conflict has disrupted India’s gas supplies, tightening a critical feedstock for fertilizers and exposing a deeper vulnerability in the country’s supply chain. According to the report, India imports 80–90% of its oil needs and about 60% and 30% of its LPG and fertiliser consumption, respectively.
The IIMs are centrally funded business schools, and some of the older ones depend less on government funding to run operations. They generate money through fees, project work sourced from industry, and alumni grants. However, some IIMs that were established starting 2010 are still heavily reliant on government funding.
Overall, there are 21 IIMs today with about 7,000-8,000 students. These include six first-generation IIMs—Calcutta (established in 1961), Ahmedabad (1961), Bangalore (1973), Lucknow (1984), Indore (1996), and Kozhikode (1996).
Companies hit, too
The long queues to get LPG cylinders, a direct impact of a war that has not abated yet, impacted India Inc as well. Mint wrote last week that HCLTech offered employees at its Chennai office the option to work from home on 12–13 March as a cooking gas shortage disrupted cafeteria operations.
Separately, food-related disruptions have also prompted the second-largest Infosys Ltd to issue advisories at at least two of its locations, including Bengaluru and Chennai.
Infosys issued advisories to employees in Bengaluru stating that cafeterias would function with fewer menu items “amid an impending situation regarding availability of commercial LPG”. Live counter operations have been plugged at offices, and employees are being urged to get home-cooked food.