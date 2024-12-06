In times of IT transformation and digital disruption, no business can remain untouched by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Healthcare management is no different. AI in healthcare management improves efficiency and accuracy. It assists in diagnosis, predicts patient outcomes, and enhances decision-making. AI applications streamline processes, helping healthcare teams deliver better, faster, and more personalised care.

The Professional Certificate Programme in Healthcare Management and AI Applications from Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK) is poised to provide critical know-how and act as a bridge between advancements in healthcare management and professionals.

Professionals, including practitioners as well as healthcare managers, who take this 10-month online programme will gather an overall understanding of general and operational management in healthcare. They will also learn to decode healthcare analytics and gain deep knowledge of AI and digital transformation in this sector. A highlight of this programme is its capstone project, which is group-based and focusses on real healthcare cases. Teams will be expected to identify, analyse, and solve industry problems, gaining practical skills in recognising issues and creating solutions through real-world examples.

What are the highlights of this programme? Flexible online format with 100% live sessions by leading IIMK faculty

Master data-driven decision-making with real-world case studies

Two-day campus immersion to benefit from IIM Kozhikode's expertise

Hands-on learning experience with peer-to-peer networking opportunities

Live online sessions will be the primary learning mode

Acquire Executive Alumni Status to boost career growth IIMK advantage and key takeaways What do professionals stand to gain from taking this course from IIMK? This healthcare management programme stands out for its integration of AI and emerging technology, providing healthcare leaders with innovative tools to boost operational efficiency and optimise patient care. Professionals can pursue leadership roles like hospital administrator, healthcare operations manager, AI specialist, and consultant, using AI-driven expertise to innovate in global healthcare systems. Eligibility for the esteemed IIM Kozhikode Executive Alumni Status upon successful programme completion is another of its unique features, granting access to the online alumni portal and more benefits.

What are the main benefits of this programme? Apart from acquiring expertise in fundamental healthcare management disciplines and strategic planning and execution skills, professionals will learn to utilise analytical methodologies to address real-world issues, and thereby innovate and drive continuous improvement. It will also help foster leadership and communication skills.

Who is this programme for? Healthcare practitioners, including current and former medical professionals, aiming to expand their knowledge in management techniques, analytical strategies, and the influence of emerging technologies can find many benefits in strategic and decision-making roles.

Healthcare managers, executives, consultants, health tech professionals, and administrators seeking to elevate business management and analytics skills to drive healthcare transformation and growth. Past participant profiles This programme has attracted a range of professionals, primarily young experts with 5 to 10 years’ experience (0-5 years at 27% and 5-10 years at 24%). Participants with 10 to 15 years made up 20%, while 16% had 16 to 20 years’ experience, and 13% had over 20 years. Most professionals came from Healthcare, Consulting, IT Services, and E-commerce, with others from Finance, Government Affairs, Marketing & Sales, and Technology Management. Participants’ top roles include Paediatrics, Health Physicians, Surgical, Dental, Endocrinology, and Cardiology, representing a rich blend of expertise across healthcare and related industries.

Testimonials Gargi Mazumdar, Assistant Manager, Motherhood Hospital, NH, Fortis, Mission Hospital

All the professors are really good, the way they explained the subject matter in a simpler term, was easy to grasp. The course was well structured, knowledge gaining, insightful.

Dr Amrita Joshi, Registrar, Manipal Hospitals

The best part of the programme was informative lectures by eminent professors. Additional readings shared by professors helped me in better understanding of the basics.

Madhur Murti, City Head, Dr Lal Path Labs

Excellent faculty, a lot of knowledge sharing and continuous approach of resolving doubts till it's completely sorted, live and more realistic examples from current industry, it helped me to compare and analyse a few strategies.

Programme details Programme start date: December 29, 2024

Duration: 10 Months Live Online Sessions

Programme fee: ₹2,18,050

Eligibility: Graduates (10+2+3) or Diploma Holders in any discipline with a min of 3 years of work experience on Dec 29, 2024.

Click here to know more about the programme.

About IIMK Started in 1997 with its Post Graduate Programme (PGP), the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) is on a high growth trajectory today, offering a wide range of academic programmes in the field of management education. These include the Doctoral Programme in Management, Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Info Park, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK has also the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic programmes such as the one-year Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (2019) MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE a first-of-its-kind start-up incubation programme and the Indian Business Museum.

IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2024: Management. The institute also features regularly among top global institutes for its flagship MBA (PGP) and EMBA programme (EPGP) in the QS World University Rankings. The institute has leapfrogged 100 spots to be placed in the Top 151-200 Institutes in Business & Management Studies globally, as per the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. IIM Kozhikode is also globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK) and is on the verge of a triple-accreditation crown.

IIM Kozhikode also made its debut in the prestigious Financial Times Rankings in 2023 and was recently ranked #70 among the top 80 open-enrolment executive program providers globally for the year 2024. The feat has further consolidated the 28- year’s IIM’s footing in an exclusive list of the foremost providers of executive education in the world. The institute had also entered in global top 100 at Rank #77 for FT Masters in Management (MIM) 2023 Rankings, for its full time MBA programme. IIM Kozhikode has successfully delivered close to 1300 MDP programmes over the past two decades, training more than 41,000 participants from 150+ organisations, which also includes several Fortune 500 companies in the process.