IIMs bank on pre-placements for batch of 2026, consulting giants dominate

NEW DELHI: India’s premier business schools are leaning heavily on pre‑placement offers and a surge in consulting‑sector hiring to secure near‑100% placement rates for their 2026 batches, even as the overall job market remains selective.

Consulting heavyweights such as Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bain & Co., PwC, Accenture, and Deloitte emerged as key recruiters, according to placement data from IIM Bangalore and press releases from IIM Ahmedabad, Calcutta, and Lucknow. These are four of the oldest IIMs that compete with each other to secure top offers during placements.

A pre‑placement offer (PPO) is a full‑time job offer extended by a company to a student based on their performance during a summer internship, allowing firms to lock in top talent before final placements begin.

An oversupply of candidates amid a global hiring slowdown has created an employers’ market, where companies are far more stringent in their selection processes. Flooded with talent during campus placements, firms now prioritize cost control and high-value hires over broad expansions. This selectivity favours candidates with proven skills, adaptability, and niche expertise, particularly in high-demand fields like AI and machine learning, over mere academic credentials.

“This year witnessed several new trends, most notably a heightened interest in pre‑placement offers (PPOs), reaffirming the quality of candidates at IIM Calcutta and their strong performance during Summer Internships,” the institute said in a press statement.

The institute reported 542 offers to 458 students from 202 recruiters, with an average compensation of ₹36 lakh per annum, up 5% year‑on‑year. Consulting firms, including BCG, Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain, EY‑Parthenon, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Co., Monitor Deloitte, PwC, and Vector Consulting, were among the top recruiters on campus.

IIM Lucknow also saw strong demand from consulting houses, receiving over 580 offers for 559 students at an average compensation of ₹33.2 lakh per annum and a median of ₹32.9 lakh. Leading consulting firms such as Accenture, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain, BCG, Deloitte, EY‑Parthenon, Kearney, McKinsey, and PwC were among the key recruiters, according to a press statement.

At IIM Ahmedabad, which attracted 144 firms across its three‑cluster placement process, 47 offers in the first cluster were made in consulting and finance. The institute said, “Boston Consulting Group emerged as the largest recruiter in the management consulting cohort alongside marquee recruiters such as Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Company, Kearney, and McKinsey & Company. The transformation and operations consulting cohort included Accenture Strategy, Analysys Mason, and other recruiters. The major recruiters in the advisory consulting cohort were EY‑Parthenon and Deloitte USI.”

Consulting firms have traditionally been the most coveted recruiters at B-schools. While the global economic slump dampened hiring for the 2024 batch, these sectors regained momentum for the following group.

IIM Calcutta added Berger Paints Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Meesho Ltd, and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. to its recruiter pool, while IIM Lucknow saw first‑time recruiters such as Accuracy Corp, Agratas Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd, boAt (Imagine Marketing Ltd), BlackRock, Dezerv Investments Pvt. Ltd, and Uber.

The placement cycle typically begins with the summer internship process in September–October, when recruiters visit IIM campuses to hire students for internships in April–May of the following year. After the internships, selected candidates receive PPOs, while the rest participate in final placements. Depending on the institute, final placement timelines vary: the older IIMs usually start their final placement season in February, while some newer campuses begin the process a couple of months earlier.

Consulting firms are aggressively recruiting from top business schools like the IIMs despite AI-driven headcount cuts in their own ranks. IIM Kozhikode, for instance, advanced its final placements, securing positions for 492 of 594 students in a competitive landscape, with consulting offers up nearly 60%, Mint reported in January.

Placements at engineering colleges drew a different cohort of companies with top offers. Al-led profiles again were in the offing at the Indian Institutes of Technology (ITs) for the batch of 2026. High-frequency traders and startups battled with agentic Al firms as well as tech giants Tesla, Apple, Microsoft Corp. and Nvidia, and even aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing at the IITs.

