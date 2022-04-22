IIMs chart post-pandemic ready courses

“In this post-pandemic world, industries have witnessed a significant increase in the demand for skilled graduates adept at not only technical skills, including knowledge about data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, python, etc., but who excel at managerial, leadership, and communication skills as well," said Himanshu Rai, director, IIM-Indore (IIMI). Some of the new electives at IIMI are financial macroeconomics, AI and ML for business, python hands-on, and regression analysis for managers.

