IISER Admission 2022: Registration to begin from 29 April.
- Interested candidates are advised to keep checking the official website www.iiseradmission.in for regular updates.
The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) declared that they had postponed the registration process for IISER admission 2022.
The registration and application process for the IISER Admission 2022 is now slated to begin from 29 April. IISER admission test 2022 will be held on Sunday, 3 July. The application portal will remain open till 29 May, read the official notice.
According to the official notice, the IAT 2022 exam will start at 2 pm and will end at 5 pm. The IISER entrance test will be valid for its various branches Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati.
“The IISER Aptitude Test 2022 (IAT 2022) is a computer-based, 3 hour test covering Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. IAT 2022 will be conducted in nearly 150 cities/towns across India on July 3, 2022," IISER said.
IISER Admission 2022
There are several ways to get admission to the IISERs.
Candidates can apply for admission through the state and central boards (SCB) as well as the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY).
Those who choose the SCB route must take IAT 2022, while those who choose the KVPY route must take the KVPY aptitude test. IISER also admits students through the Advanced JEE (Joint Entrance Examination).
IISER Admission 2022 : Important dates
- Application Portal opens on April 29, 2022 for SCB and September 11, 2022 for KVYP. Its September 11 for JEE (Advanced) as well.
-Last date for online applications May 29 , 2022 for SCB and September 15 for KVYP and JEE (Advanced)
IISER Admission Test 2022: Eligibility criteria
Candidates from the GEN/OBC and OBC-NCL categories should have received a minimum of 60% in aggregate or an equivalent grade in the qualifying examination. SC/ST/PWD candidates should have obtained a minimum of 55% in aggregate or an equivalent grade in the qualifying examination.
IISER Admission Test 2022: Steps To Apply
-Visit the IISER 2022 official website- iiseradmission.in
-Click on IISER registration 2022 link
-Fill the application form of IISER 2022 with credentials
-Pay application fee
-Download IISER admission test application form, and take a print out.