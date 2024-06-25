IISER Aptitude Test 2024: IAT results to be OUT today at iiseradmission.in; 5 steps to check scores here

IISER Aptitude Test 2024: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) will announce the results of the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) today, June 25.

IISER aspirants who appeared in the exam can check and download their scorecard from the official website of the IISER—iiseradmission.in. Essential login credentials include registration number and date of birth.

Following the announcement of the result, registrations for the counselling process will commence and conclude on July 1. During the registration process, candidates will be required to upload an updated Class 12 marksheet and caste certificate. IISER is poised to release the first round of admission offers on July 7.

Step-by-step guide to download IISER Aptitude Test 2024 result To access the results, candidates must follow the steps listed below:

Visit the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.

Click on the result link on the homepage.

Provide login credentials.

Check and download the result.

Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference. The IISER Aptitude Test was administered in computer-based test mode in multiple centres across India on June 9. The entrance exam lasted 180 minutes. The IAT question paper consisted of 60 questions, divided equally among four subject areas: Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics, with 15 questions each. Every question was multiple-choice, with only one correct answer.

The official notification states, "The total marks obtained by a candidate out of 240 will be considered for preparing the Rank List. Not every candidate appearing in IAT 2024 will be awarded a rank. The rank cut-off will be announced at an appropriate time. Further, getting a rank does not guarantee offer/admission to an IISER."