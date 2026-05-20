IIT Bombay records dip in placement rate, average salaries jump over 10%: Why PhD programme saw low offers this time?

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, in its annual report, said that nearly 70% of students who took part in the 2024–25 campus placement process received job offers through recruitment drives. This is reportedly lower than the previous year’s placement rate of 75%. However, the institute reported an increase in salary packages, with the average annual pay rising to ₹26.45 lakh and the median salary reaching ₹20 lakh.

It further noted that both figures have grown by more than 10% compared to last year, indicating stronger compensation trends despite global uncertainty in the job market. It also stated that both figures have increased by over 10% compared to the previous year, pointing to improved salary trends even amid continued volatility in global hiring conditions.

Why PhD programme saw low offers this time? When it comes to PhD students, the number of candidates participating in placements rose to 150 from 118 in the previous year. However, the number of job offers declined from 32 to 28, even as the average salary saw a slight increase, moving up from ₹18.46 lakh per annum to ₹19.64 lakh.

It further mentioned that the comparatively lower placement figures for PhD candidates could be due to many students preferring options such as postdoctoral fellowships and other academic opportunities.

"It is important to note that not all registered students participated in the placement process, possibly indicating that some pursued alternative avenues such as entrepreneurship or higher studies. The relatively low placement numbers for the PhD programme may be attributed to students typically opting for other opportunities, such as postdoctoral fellowships,” the report read.

The institute also observed that a number of graduating students opted for alternative paths, including entrepreneurship, higher studies, and postdoctoral research, rather than participating in campus placements.

IIT Bombay placement rate across other academic programmes Engineering and technology led recruitment with 429 offers, making it the largest hiring sector, according to the report. It was followed by IT software and coding roles with 316 offers. Consulting firms extended 126 offers, while data analytics and finance contributed 114 and 112 offers respectively, highlighting steady demand across diverse industry segments.

Also Read | IIT Bombay alumnus left ₹7.5 lakh internship to build startup in India

BTech students achieved the highest placement figures. Out of 829 BTech candidates who took part, 678 were placed, reflecting a placement rate of 81.79%.

Dual degree (BTech + MTech) students recorded a placement rate of 79.9%, while MTech students stood at 72.24%.

At the departmental level, placement outcomes varied, with Computer Science and Engineering among the top performers, securing 258 placements out of 277 students. Electrical Engineering followed with 244 placements, while Mechanical Engineering recorded 213. Civil Engineering and Chemical Engineering reported 133 and 98 placements respectively.

Meanwhile, the report highlighted strong international recruitment, noting that 65 overseas job offers were accepted from companies based in Europe, Taiwan, Japan, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the United States. Multinational companies operating in India accounted for 840 offers, while Indian firms made 517 placements.