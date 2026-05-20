IIT Bombay records dip in placement rate, average salaries jump over 10%: Why PhD programme saw low offers this time?

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, in its annual report, said that nearly 70% of students who took part in the 2024–25 campus placement process received job offers through recruitment drives. This is reportedly lower than the previous year’s placement rate of 75%. However, the institute reported an increase in salary packages, with the average annual pay rising to ₹26.45 lakh and the median salary reaching ₹20 lakh.

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It further noted that both figures have grown by more than 10% compared to last year, indicating stronger compensation trends despite global uncertainty in the job market. It also stated that both figures have increased by over 10% compared to the previous year, pointing to improved salary trends even amid continued volatility in global hiring conditions.

Why PhD programme saw low offers this time? When it comes to PhD students, the number of candidates participating in placements rose to 150 from 118 in the previous year. However, the number of job offers declined from 32 to 28, even as the average salary saw a slight increase, moving up from ₹18.46 lakh per annum to ₹19.64 lakh.

It further mentioned that the comparatively lower placement figures for PhD candidates could be due to many students preferring options such as postdoctoral fellowships and other academic opportunities.

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"It is important to note that not all registered students participated in the placement process, possibly indicating that some pursued alternative avenues such as entrepreneurship or higher studies. The relatively low placement numbers for the PhD programme may be attributed to students typically opting for other opportunities, such as postdoctoral fellowships,” the report read.

The institute also observed that a number of graduating students opted for alternative paths, including entrepreneurship, higher studies, and postdoctoral research, rather than participating in campus placements.

IIT Bombay placement rate across other academic programmes Engineering and technology led recruitment with 429 offers, making it the largest hiring sector, according to the report. It was followed by IT software and coding roles with 316 offers. Consulting firms extended 126 offers, while data analytics and finance contributed 114 and 112 offers respectively, highlighting steady demand across diverse industry segments.

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BTech students achieved the highest placement figures. Out of 829 BTech candidates who took part, 678 were placed, reflecting a placement rate of 81.79%.

Dual degree (BTech + MTech) students recorded a placement rate of 79.9%, while MTech students stood at 72.24%.

At the departmental level, placement outcomes varied, with Computer Science and Engineering among the top performers, securing 258 placements out of 277 students. Electrical Engineering followed with 244 placements, while Mechanical Engineering recorded 213. Civil Engineering and Chemical Engineering reported 133 and 98 placements respectively.

Meanwhile, the report highlighted strong international recruitment, noting that 65 overseas job offers were accepted from companies based in Europe, Taiwan, Japan, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the United States. Multinational companies operating in India accounted for 840 offers, while Indian firms made 517 placements.

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The placement drive was carried out from July 2024 to June 2025, with 417 companies taking part across multiple sectors such as engineering, information technology, consulting, finance, research and development, and emerging technologies. Out of 2,469 registered students, 2,040 took part in the two phases of placements, and 1,422 candidates secured job offers through the process, according to the 2024–25 placement report included in the institute’s annual report.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X