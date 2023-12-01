IIT Bombay, Roorkee, Guwahati report modest Day 1 placements

The first day of the annual ritual of clamouring for engineers graduating from the Indian Institutes of Technology has surfaced modest hiring patterns, even based on announcements from just three of these premier institutes as of Friday evening.

IIT-Bombay saw 40 companies interviewing on the first day of placements, with about 80% of regular recruiters participating. While more than 250 pre-placement offers were accepted, the engineering college expects over 350 companies to participate in this year's placement season.

Among the recruiters at IIT-Bombay on Day 1 were Google India, Apple, Microsoft India, Procter and Gamble, Sony Japan, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, and Tata Group, the institute said in a statement.

At IIT-Roorkee, the institute said that in less than half a day its graduating class had received three international and 358 domestic offers.

Among the highlight recruiters, the institute said in a statement, were Google, Microsoft, Intel, Flipkart, D. E. Shaw India, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd, Jaguar Land Rover, and Whirlpool.

IIT-Roorkee did not disclose the salaries offered, only stating that “as compared to last year, we have received the highest international salary".

Students at IIT-Guwahati received 164 offers from 59 companies by evening, including for core engineering, software and business analyst job profiles, as against 160 offers by 46 companies for the same period during last year’s placements.

Its students had already received 214 pre-placement offers , many in core engineering and finance profiles.

Top recruiters in the first two sessions at IIT-Guwahati included Google, Microsoft, HPCL, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, and Sachin Bansal’s fintech startup Navi.

In terms of salaries, too, Day 1 offers have been encouraging, the institute said.

“The institute has received as many as 11 placement offers above ₹1 crore package… so far as compared to seven offers in 2022-2023," IIT-Guwahati said in a statement.

“More than 50 startups have also registered for recruitment in the ongoing academic year, along with seven public sector undertakings," the institute added.

The placements season for the class of 2024 at the IITs is expected to be sobering, with the number of hirings likely to taper, although salaries may not fall much.

