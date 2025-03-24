IIT JAM 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi released the qualifying candidate scorecard today, on March 24, on JOAPS portal which can be accessed from the website - joaps.iitd.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi released the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2025 results on March 18 which can be downloaded from the official website only until March 25, Tuesday. Notably, IIT JAM 2025 ranks were published on JOAPS portal on March 21 while qualifying candidate scorecard was released today, on March 24, on the same portal which can be accessed from the website - joaps.iitd.ac.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Candidates who appeared for IIT JAM exam 2025 must take note of the deadline and download their IIT JAM 2025 scorecard from the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in before the portal closes. Candidates can also check All India Ranks (AIR) in the entrance examination in addition to their IIT JAM scorecard through the IIT JAM 2025 result.

How to Check IIT JAM 2025 scorecard? Candidates can check their IIT JAM 2025 result by following the below-mentioned steps: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the IIT JAM results link present.

Step 3: Enter enrolment/ email ID and JOAPS password. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: Evaluate the arithmetic expression given and put the value in the space provided.

Step 5: Click on Submit to access IIT JAM 2025 scorecard.

The result based on the final answer key released by IIT Delhi has been declared for all the seven subjects. Qualifying candidates will be able to apply for IIT JAM 2025 counselling as the registration portal for admissions opens from April 2 onwards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IIT JAM 2025 aspirants must take note of cut-off marks, for the Mathematics exam the cut-off marks are 19.9 for the General category, 17.91 for OBC, and 9.95 for SC/ST, Shiksha reported. For the Physics exam, the cut-off stands at 14.66 for the General category, 13.19 for OBC, and 7.33 for SC/ST.