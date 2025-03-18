IIT JAM 2025 Results: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi released the results of the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2025 on 18 March. All the candidatesappeared for the exam can check their scorecards from the official website — jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

All the students will be able to check their results using their enrollment id, email id and password using the official website, followed by Captcha code.

The JAM 2025 scorecard will be able to download between 24 March and 31 July for qualified candidates only. The scorecard will also include the all-India rank of the students.

Steps to check IIT JAM 2025 results: Step 1- Visit official website of IIT JAM 2025

Step 2- Click on the ‘JAM 2025 result declared’ link

Step 3- Click on the JOAPS portal link

Step 4- Fill Enrolment ID/Email ID and password

Step 5- Evaluate the arithmetic expressions and enter the answer in the space provided

Step 6- Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 7- View and download the IIT JAM result 2025 for future use.

What does the schedule say? As per the official schedule, the application form for admission through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal will be available from 26 March to 9 April, 2025. The board will post the list of candidates in the invalid category on the JAM 2025 website on 8 May.

The first admission list for the IIT JAM 2025 will be released on 26 May and all the selected candidates in this list must pay the seat booking fee online by 30 May 30. The withdrawal option will be available from 7 June to 7 July, 2025. A maximum of four rounds of admission will be conducted to fill the available seats.

According to the details, JAM scores are used for admission to programmes such as M.Sc., M.Sc.(Tech), M.S Research, M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. – PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree in various institutes. JAM 2025 scores will be used for admission to over 2000 seats. The examination was conducted in around 100 Cities in India, reported Indian Express.