IIT JAM 2027 registration date announced: Check website link, exam schedule, eligibility and more

IIT Kharagpur will begin the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 on September 5, 2026. The application window will remain open until October 12, 2026. The institute, which is organising the examination this year, has also launched the official JAM 2027 website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in. Applications will be accepted online through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS).

The national-level entrance examination will be held on February 14, 2027, in two sessions. The JAM 2027 result is scheduled to be announced on March 18.

JAM 2027 information brochure to be released on August 22 IIT Kharagpur will publish the JAM 2027 information brochure on August 22. It will contain important details about eligibility, application requirements, examination pattern, fees, test papers, and admission rules.

Candidates should read the brochure before submitting their applications, as eligibility conditions may differ depending on the postgraduate programme and the institute offering it.

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JAM 2027 exam on February 14 The JAM 2027 examination will take place on February 14, 2027, in two sessions.

The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and will include Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG) and Mathematics (MA).

The afternoon session is scheduled from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and will cover Biotechnology (BT), Economics (EN), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).

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Candidates can select the test paper or papers they wish to take while filling out the application form. Those appearing for two papers must choose subjects scheduled in different sessions.

Key dates

Event Date Information brochure August 22, 2026 Registration begins September 5, 2026 Last date to apply October 12, 2026 JAM 2027 examination February 14, 2027 Result declaration March 18, 2027

Who is eligible for JAM 2027? Students who have completed their undergraduate degree, as well as those appearing in the final year of their qualifying degree, can generally apply, subject to the eligibility criteria of the particular programme and institute.

The detailed eligibility requirements for JAM 2027 will be provided in the information brochure, which is scheduled to be released on August 22.

No international exam centres for JAM 2027 The JAM 2027 examination will be conducted at centres across India. IIT Kharagpur has said that there will be no international examination centres this year.

The examination system will cover several IIT zones, including IISc Bengaluru, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee.

Candidates will need to choose their preferred examination cities while completing the application form. They should select these cities carefully, as the availability of centres will depend on the examination arrangements.