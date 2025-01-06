IIT JAM Admit Card 2025: The hall ticket for Joint Admission Test for Masters 2025 is available for download on the official IIT Delhi website. The exams will take place on February 2, 2025, in computer-based mode across seven subjects.

IIT JAM Admit Card 2025: Candidates appearing for the Joint Admission Test for Masters 2025 must note that IIT JAM Admit Card 2025 have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Registered candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. IIT JAM 2025 exams will be administered by IIT Delhi on February 2, 2025 in two sessions. These exams will be conducted in Computer-Based mode. SEVEN Test Papers of IIT JAM include Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH).

It is important to note that candidates who qualify the exam can apply in the upcoming academic year 2025-26 for admission to around 3000 seats in IITs. These qualifying candidates do not need to appear in any additional evaluation process, such as suitability test or interview for admission to the programmes in Admitting Institutes under JAM 2025

How to download IIT JAM Admit Card 2025 Registered candidates can access their IIT JAM Admit Card 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT JAM at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to download the IIT JAM Admit Card 2025 available on the home page.

Step 3: The user will be directed to a new page. Provide your credentials to login and click on submit.

Step 4: Check and download the admit card.

Step 5: Take a printout and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Registrations for IIT JAM 2025 started on September 3, 2024. The application deadline was extended to October 18, 2024, and the final date for changing examination cities, test papers, categories, or gender was November 18, 2024.