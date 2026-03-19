IIT JAM Result 2026 out at jam2026.iitb.ac.in: Direct link, how to download scorecards, more

IIT JAM Result 2026 has been released. Candidates who had appeared for the exam held on 15 February, can now check their results from the official website.

You would need your enrollment ID/ email ID and password to access the results.

The response sheet for the exam was released on 18 February.

IIT JAM Result 2026: How to check - a step-by-step guide Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their IIT JAM Result 2025:

– Visit the official website — https://jam2026.iitb.ac.in/login

– Log in using your enrolment number, password

– Next, enter the captcha and hit ‘Submit’

– Once logged in, view your IIT JAM 2026 result on the screen

– Download the results and keep a copy for future reference

IIT JAM 2026: When would scorecards be released? IIT JAM 2026 scorecards would be made available from 27 March.

How to download IIT JAM scorecards? Once made available, candidates can download the IIT JAM scorecards via the official website.

Which details are mentioned on scorecards? Once IIT JAM scorecards are released, candidates must ensure that the following details are mentioned:

– Personal details: Candidate name, photograph, signature, category, gender, enrolment number and registration number

– Exam details: Paper name, code and session

– Marks obtained: Total marks obtained out of 100

– Normalised score: Marks adjusted to account for variations across sessions

– All India Rank (AIR): Rank among all candidates

– Cut-off marks: Category-wise qualifying scores

– Qualifying status: Whether the candidate has qualified or not

What's next after qualifying IIT JAM 2026? Candidates who qualify in IIT JAM 2026 will be eligible for admission to postgraduate programmes such as M.Sc., Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-M.Tech at IITs, IISc Bangalore, and NITs

The counselling process involves the following steps:

— Registration - Online registration by qualified candidates

— Choice filling - Selection of preferred institutes and courses

— Seat allotment - Allocation based on rank and preferences