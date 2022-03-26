Prison does not always mean the end of your life or your career. 23-year old under trial prisoner Suraj Kumar alias Kaushlendra has proven that. Kumar earned 54th rank in the recently conducted IIT-JAM 2022 examination.
The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 is conducted by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. This year it was held on 13 February.
Suraj reportedly used to study at Kota, Rajasthan to prepare for engineering examination before he was accused in the death one Sanjay Yadav. He took help from the educated inmates of the Nawada divisional jail to learn Math and other subjects and to write this examination.
Suraj, a native of Mosma village under Warsaliganj police station, is lodged in jail since 17 April, 2021. But he continued with his studies to develop his skills.
“As his confidence grew, he decided to take the exam," said a jail official, adding that to everybody's surprise, he secured 54th rank in IIT (JAM) and that shows his mettle.
In March 2021, a clash between two groups at Mosma village over a drain dispute led to the death one Sanjay Yadav. A case was lodged against 11 named persons, including Suraj, on the basis of the statement of the deceased’s father. Suraj was among four named accused arrested in this connection and forwarded to jail. Seven accused are still at large.
Nawada SDO Umesh Kumar Bharti, who holds additional charges of jail superintendent, said that Suraj got 50.33 marks (54th rank) out of 100. His result was published on 17 March, but the matter came to light on Wednesday. The administration of correctional services had provided him with books and study material.
“He wishes to study further," said the SDO. Nawada jail has a capacity of 614 prisoners but presently 1071 prisoners are staying. Yet, despite overcrowding, jail atmosphere and mental pressure, it is to Suraj’s credit that he managed to excel at a prestigious exam.
JAM is a common admission test conducted every year in February for admission to Master of Science and other post-graduate science programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology, integrated Ph.D. courses at IISc, Bangalore along with other government-funded institutes.