In March 2021, a clash between two groups at Mosma village over a drain dispute led to the death one Sanjay Yadav. A case was lodged against 11 named persons, including Suraj, on the basis of the statement of the deceased’s father. Suraj was among four named accused arrested in this connection and forwarded to jail. Seven accused are still at large.

