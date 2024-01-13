Indian Institute of Technology’s Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) Main session 2 dates and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examination dates were clashing which have been rescheduled by National Testing Agency (NTA). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CBSE released the exam schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exam on December 12, 2023, which was revised later. NTA released IIT-JEE dates in September last year. While reviewing both circulars, it was found that the dates of examinations were overlapping.

The first session of JEE Main 2024 is scheduled to take place between January 24 and February 1, before the commencement of CBSE Class 12 exams. CBSE Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin on February 15.

The Class 12 board examination is set to conclude on April 2 with the last exam being that of Informatics Practices, Computer Science, and Information Technology subjects between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, according to the CBSE date sheet. However, the second session of JEE Main 2024 is clashing with these board exams, which are scheduled to take place between April 1 to April 15, according to the NTA circular.

CBSE has requested NTA to reschedule the second session of JEE Main for students and has urged parents to follow up with NTA. A CBSE spokesperson informed, "Parents are advised to follow up with NTA while the board will also send a request," reported The Hindu.

What are the new dates of the second session of JEE Main? Director General of NTA, Subodh Singh said that while earlier NTA had set a window for the second session of JEE Mains from between April 1 to 15, the JEE Mains second session will now be conducted after April 3, reported The Hindu.

CBSE released the revised date sheet on January 4 with some changes in the new schedule to the exam dates of a few subjects of Class 10 and 12. The CBSE class 12 Fashion Studies exam was earlier scheduled to take place on March 11, it has been postponed to March 21.

The Class 10 Tibetan exam was earlier scheduled to take place on March 4, it has been preponed to February 23. The class 10 Retail exam was earlier scheduled to take place on February 16, it has been postponed to February 28.

