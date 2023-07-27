The average salary for the Engineering Design department increased from ₹11.99 lakh per annum in 2017-18 to ₹20.55 lakh per annum in 2021-22. IIT Madras established the Engineering Design department in 2006 and it was the 16th department. It offers a dual degree programme in Engineering Design specialised in Automotive Engineering, Biomedical Design and Robotics.

In terms of total offers, the department experienced fluctuations in the number of placements over the years. The total number of offers increased from 48 in 2017-18 to 51 in 2018-19. However, it dipped to 50 in 2019-2020 and further down to 39 in 2020-2021, likely due to the impact of the Covid pandemic. Nevertheless, in 2021-22, the total number of offers saw a significant rise, reaching 61.

The number of placed students in the Engineering Design department also saw fluctuations, with a steady rise from 38 in 2017-18 to 45 in 2018-19. However, the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic led to a decrease in placements, with 41 students placed in 2019-2020 and 36 in 2020-21. Fortunately, in 2021-22, the number of placed students increased to 51, reported The Indian Express.

The overall placement percentage for the Engineering Design department in 2021-22 stood at 74 percent. The department offered a range of salary packages, with the minimum package being ₹7.5 lakh per annum, while the highest package reached ₹54.12 lakh per annum, reported The Indian Express.

Some of the top recruiters for the Engineering Design department at IIT Madras include reputed companies such as Texas Instruments, Bajaj Auto, Qualcomm, J P Morgan Chase, Proctor & Gamble, Morgan Stanley, Graviton, Mckinsey & Company, Cohesity, and others.