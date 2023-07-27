IIT Madras' Engineering Design department witnesses growth in average CTC, total offers, placements2 min read 27 Jul 2023, 04:01 PM IST
IIT Madras' Engineering Design department has seen growth in average salary, total offers, and placements, with an increase in average salary from ₹11.99 lakh per annum in 2017-18 to ₹20.55 lakh per annum in 2021-22.
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) Engineering Design department witnessed significant growth in terms of average salary and total offers over the past 5 years.
