In terms of total offers, the department experienced fluctuations in the number of placements over the years. The total number of offers increased from 48 in 2017-18 to 51 in 2018-19. However, it dipped to 50 in 2019-2020 and further down to 39 in 2020-2021, likely due to the impact of the Covid pandemic. Nevertheless, in 2021-22, the total number of offers saw a significant rise, reaching 61.

