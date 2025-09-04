IIT Madras No.1 in NIRF 2025 rankings for 7th year: Full list of Top 10 universities, colleges in India

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras once again clinched the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025.

While IIT Madras topped in the ‘Overall’ category', the Institute also "ranked No.1 in ‘Engineering’ category for tenth year in a row in NIRF 2025," IIT Madras said in a press release on Thursday.

It also secured the No.1 rank in the ‘Innovations’ category (previously known as Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), improving upon its No.2 position in the same category last year.

Notably, IIT Madras also secured first rank in the category of ‘Sustainability Development Goals’ (SDG), which was introduced this year.

IIT Madras Prof V Kamakoti Director said, "Being a topper consistently is a result of a collective, cohesive and focused team effort. Thanking the Almighty for blessing us with such a wonderful team. Together, we pledge to put in our best efforts towards Viksit Bharat@2047."

The rankings were announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

NIRF 2025: Top 10 INDIA RANKING | ‘Overall’ category' According to the Ministry of Education, here's Top 10 institutes and universities in the ‘Overall’ category':

Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

NIRF 2025: Top 10 Universities Meanwhile, among universities, the top spot has been bagged by IISc Bengaluru, with Jawaharlal Nehru University at the second spot. The third and fourth positions have been bagged by Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Jamia Millia Islamia.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi University of Delhi, New Delhi Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Jadavpur University, Kolkata Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

NIRF 2025: Top 10 Colleges Delhi University's Hindu College has been ranked at the top among colleges, followed by Miranda House and Hans Raj College. Kirori Mal College is at the fourth spot, while St Stephen's College has secured the fifth position.

Hindu College, Delhi Miranda House, Delhi Hans Raj College, Delhi Kirori Mal College, Delhi St. Stephens's College, Delhi Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi St. Xavier's College, Kolkata PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore

