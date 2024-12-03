In a landmark achievement, a student from IIT Madras received a pre-placement offer (PPO) worth over ₹4.3 crore from Jane Street, a renowned Wall Street trading firm. This is the highest package offered at IIT Madras during the current placement season.

This lucrative package, including salary, bonus, and relocation costs, is the highest offer made to an IIT Madras student this year. The student, who had previously interned at Jane Street, is set to join the firm as a quantitative trader in Hong Kong.

This record-breaking offer reflects the rising demand for top tech talent from premier Indian institutions. Apart from Jane Street, major companies like BlackRock, Glean, and Da Vinci have extended packages exceeding ₹2 crore at other IITs. APT Portfolio and Rubrik have offered over ₹1.4 crore, while firms like Databricks and IMC Trading have proposed salaries above ₹1.3 crore.

High offers across IITs Other notable offers this year include Quadeye’s ₹1 crore package, Quantbox and Graviton at ₹90 lakh, DE Shaw with ₹66–70 lakh, and Microsoft exceeding ₹50 lakh. Final placements began Sunday across IIT campuses, including Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Guwahati, and BHU.

Top recruiters like Qualcomm, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, and Bajaj Auto have participated. Reports suggest placement trends this year are more positive compared to last year.

If accepted, Jane Street’s PPO will surpass all other offers this season. The company has not yet commented on the development.

IIT Kharagpur Placement: 800+ Offers in 24 Hours Phase I of the 2024-25 placement season at IIT Kharagpur commenced on December 1, delivering impressive results on the first day. Over 800 job offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), were extended to the graduating batch, the institute reported.

Despite a challenging job market, global firms participated actively in the recruitment process. Nine students received offers exceeding ₹1 crore, with the highest package recorded at ₹2.14 crore. Additionally, 13 students secured international roles.