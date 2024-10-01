Education
IITs chase recruiters early to avoid a repeat of last year's scramble
Summary
- Last year, some of the recruiters included Google India, Apple, Microsoft India, Procter and Gamble, Sony Japan, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Tata group, Ola and Reliance Industries
Placement teams at India’s top technology schools are chasing potential recruiters early to avoid a repeat of last year’s struggle to land jobs for their graduates, even as companies are still undecided about their hiring numbers.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more