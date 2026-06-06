IIT Roorkee relaxes eligibility criteria for CBSE students, no need for 75% marks in Class 12 board exam

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee conducted the JEE Advanced examination this year for admission to renowned private and government institutes across the country, including 138 government funded institutes. This includes 23 IITs, IISc Bengaluru, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 56 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

The JoSAA 2026 counseling process is currently underway with qualifying students preparing their preference lists and scouting for top engineering institutions across the country. Relaxing the admission criteria for admission to the IITs, IIT Roorkee in its latest update said that students who do not currently meet the Class 12 eligibility criterion of 75 per cent marks can also apply for admission to the institution of their choice. Students will be allotted seats based on their JEE rank.

IIT Roorkee in a statement said, “For those students whose Class 12 (or equivalent) marks are less than 75% (for General/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS categories) or less than 65% (for SC/ST/PwD categories), please note the following: You are eligible to fill in your choices at present and seats will be allocated to you based on your rank." On 1 June, IIT Roorkee released rankings along with the list of 56,880 aspirants who qualified for admissions to IITs.

Announcing relief in the admission process for CBSE students, IIT Roorkee added, "You need to send the revised score card with at least 75% or 65% as per your category by July 15th 2026 through the email orgjee@iitr.ac.in. On receipt of the same, admission will be given to whichever seat is allocated to you at the end of 4th round.”

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As per the latest update, candidates' participation in the admission process is contingent upon their submission of revised scorecard latest by 15 July, which must meet the eligibility requirements. The decision about eligibility criteria relaxation came about after students took to various social platforms to demand one-time relief. On June 4, IIT Roorkee had issued a statement denying relaxation but ultimately decided against it. Since, students from 36 different Boards appeared for the national level screening test, the institute was reluctant against making any changes to the criteria for one education board.

CBSE released class 12 results on 13 May and in the following week started providing scanned copy of answer books. Controversy erupted after students complained of mismatched answer scripts, discrepancies in evaluated answer books and technical failures in its post-result services portal.