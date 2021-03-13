New Delhi: Professors of Indian Institutes of Technology and other domain experts have offered over 900 video lectures for students to prepare for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the national eligibility cum entrance test (NEET).

Learning materials are now available on you tube channels and on the website of national testing agency (NTA). The courses are on physics, chemistry, mathematics and biology.

“These lectures are by reputed IIT Professors/Subject Experts for clarifying concepts in the subject. However, it may be noted that there is no guarantee that questions in the JEE MAIN /NEET-UG exam will come from this content," the NTA has written in its website.

IITs and authorities have been talking for years about the influence of the coaching industry and in the last few years there has been a growing chorus from within the IIT system about offering more and more lecture videos for free to students.

JEE and NEET are two of the most-talked-about entrance exams in the country as they are instrumental in admission to engineering schools and medical colleges are the undergraduate level. Some three million students sit for these two entrances.

While both the entrances are being delivered by NTA through testing partners, NEET is governed by the health ministry and the two tier JEE functions under education ministry and IITs. JEE Main this year is being conducted four times.

