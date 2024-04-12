In a tragic incident, a second-semester student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati was found dead in his hotel room on Wednesday, April 11, as reported by the police, according to a PTI report.

According to Kamrup's Superintendent of Police, Ranjan Bhuyan, the body of the student was found hanging inside his room at the Dihing Hostel. A suicide note was also recovered from the scene, as per the PTI report.

“He stated in the note that no one is responsible for his death. Prima facie, it does not look like any foul play is involved. However, we are continuing our investigation to find more details," Bhuyan told PTI.

The deceased student has been identified as Saurabh, a Computer Science student at IIT-Guwahati.

After the post-mortem and necessary legal formalities, the body was handed over to Saurabh's parents, who took it to their hometown of Samastipur in Bihar.

This is not the first time such a tragic incident has occurred at the Indian Institute of Technology. In February 2024, at IIT Delhi, an MTech student, Sanjay Nerkar, was found dead in his hostel room.

According to police reports, the family grew concerned after Nerkar, a 24-year-old from Nashik, Maharashtra, wasn't reachable by phone. The family contacted his classmates, who, upon checking, found the room locked from the inside. After gaining entry, they discovered Nerkar hanging from the ceiling. Authorities are still investigating the cause of death, but suicide is suspected.

