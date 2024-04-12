IIT-Guwahati student dies by suicide in hostel room; 'no foul play', say cops
According to Kamrup's Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan, the body of the student was found hanging inside his room at the Dihing Hostel. A suicide note was also recovered from the scene.
In a tragic incident, a second-semester student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati was found dead in his hotel room on Wednesday, April 11, as reported by the police, according to a PTI report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message