IIT-Madras raises ₹513 crore from alumni, other donors in FY24
The number of donors giving over ₹1 crore to the institute was 48 (16 alumni donors and 32 corporate partners). According to data released by the college, funds raised in FY21 and FY22 were ₹101.2 crore and ₹131 crore, respectively.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras raised ₹513 crore in funding from its alumni, companies and individual donors in the financial year 2023-24, more than doubling it from ₹218 crore it had netted in the year before.
