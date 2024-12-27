IITs bring in phone a friend to help students during placements

An IIT Kanpur student from the batch of 2025 said that since August-September, the college's career and counselling team has trained students in mock interviews. "We took mock tests on sites like GeeksforGeeks (a platform that has tests, coding programs and tutorials that can be accessed by all). There are about 1,500 students in the batch and 1,000-plus have been placed. The road will now get rough for the remaining students, and everyone is expecting the flurry of offers that batches of 2022 and 2023 received," the student said. The institute did not respond to emailed queries.