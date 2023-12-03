Education
IITs caution recruiters not to delay joining dates of students
Summary
- The premier engineering colleges are concerned about a repeat of potential delays in onboarding of students selected at this year's campus placements
The Indian Institutes of Technology participating in their ongoing placements programme have asked recruiters to confirm there will not be any delays in the onboarding of the selected students.
