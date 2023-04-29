New Delhi: Imperial College London, a prestigious public research university in the UK, has declared the introduction of £400,000 worth of scholarships for Indian students enrolled at the institution, according to a statement from India's Ministry of Science & Technology. The announcement came during Union Minister Jitendra Singh's visit to the college, where he met and engaged with Indian students.

Singh highlighted that, due to various youth-focused policies initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the current time is particularly favorable for Indian students and young professionals. Half of the £400,000 scholarship fund will be dedicated to female students from India.

Imperial College London is renowned for its groundbreaking research and contributions, including the development of penicillin, holography, and fiber optics. Over the past five years, Imperial academics have collaborated on over 1,200 research publications with more than 300 Indian institutions, such as the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

There are presently 700 Indian students attending Imperial College London, while more than 3,000 alumni from the institution reside in India.