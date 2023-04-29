Imperial College London offers £400,000 in scholarships for Indian students; emphasizes female inclusion1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Half of the £400,000 scholarship fund will be dedicated to female students from India
New Delhi: Imperial College London, a prestigious public research university in the UK, has declared the introduction of £400,000 worth of scholarships for Indian students enrolled at the institution, according to a statement from India's Ministry of Science & Technology. The announcement came during Union Minister Jitendra Singh's visit to the college, where he met and engaged with Indian students.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×