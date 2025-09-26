Mint Explainer | India bets ₹15,034 crore on fixing doctor deficit. Can it solve the faculty crisis?
Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 26 Sept 2025, 01:41 pm IST
Summary
India recently approved 10,023 extra medical seats and relaxed faculty rules to plug the doctor deficit. The true challenge: staffing a massive expansion and tackling the infrastructure.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In a massive push to close India’s doctor deficit, the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹15,034.50 crore plan to add 10,023 new medical college seats by the financial year 2028-29. The investment, a centrally sponsored scheme, will create 5,023 undergraduate (MBBS) and 5,000 postgraduate (PG) seats, the government said in a statement.
Catch all the Education News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story