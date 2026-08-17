Why fixing the exam system alone won’t be enough to assure India’s youth of a secure future

New Delhi: Last month, a physics teacher at a government school in Delhi received a call from a former student. Yashvardhan Kumar Mishra, 18, who had completed his high school board exam in 2025, was among the top students in his class. The conversation was distressing for the teacher.
Mishra had appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, an all-India level exam for undergraduate medical courses, in May this year, and again in June for a re-test, after papers of the first test were leaked. In the re-test, he scored 92 percentile, which means he did better than 92% of the nearly 2 million students who took the test. But that wasn’t enough to secure a seat in a government medical college, something his family could afford.
Securing a government seat required his score to be among the top 1% of the aspirants, or a score of 99 percentile and above. The family considered opting for a private medical college but gave up due to the steep fees of more than ₹1 crore for the five-and-a-half-year medical degree (including a year’s internship). Mishra explored what his father could afford, such as an Ayurveda (traditional medicine) or a homeopathy course. He even considered enrolling for a degree in nursing.
That came as a shock to the teacher who had taught Mishra physics in high school. “I told him he is too bright to become a nurse,” the teacher, who did not want to be named, said. Eventually, Mishra let go of the nursing option and decided to appear for the NEET exam next year. It will be his final attempt. To prepare for NEET, he has not enrolled in college after finishing high school. So, 2026-27 will be his second ‘drop year’. The stakes are high.
And what if he doesn’t make the cut? “Then I will probably opt for a pharmacy degree,” Mishra said. Even that will cost nearly ₹15 lakh in a private college. There is a tinge of sadness and disappointment as he speaks. And an unmissable sense of weariness in his voice at the inability to crack the entrance exam. Mishra would have to let go of a dream he has nurtured since junior school. Not because he lacks merit. But because too many aspirants are vying for a limited number of seats, in a system that has room for just the top 1–1.5%. In other words, a system designed to exclude.
During the recent students’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, sparked by the NEET paper leak, Gen Z youth (those born between 1997 and 2012) and their parents spoke of a growing sense of helplessness. Of sky-high education costs and the difficulty in finding a decent job, going beyond the feelings of betrayal evoked by the paper leak.
The battle is more uphill for students from government schools, those coming from middle- and low-income families or from remote parts of India, who usually find it difficult to afford private coaching, or even a peaceful environment at home to put in the 12–14 hours of daily study required to crack an exam such as NEET.
Mishra fits some of these deprivation criteria, though he did take private coaching for a year, spending over ₹1 lakh. He is using that study material to save on money and the daily commute to the coaching centre, which is a good distance from his home in Badarpur, on the outskirts of the national capital.
Mishra’s father, Raju Kumar Mishra, is anxious. He spent more than ₹10 lakh on his elder son, who earned a Bachelor of Technology degree in computer science engineering from a private college, but is yet to find a job. The senior Mishra, a sampling technologist at a garment exporter, understands that an artificial intelligence (AI) storm is taking away entry-level jobs in the information technology (IT) sector. But he had little inkling of that risk when his elder son enrolled in the course four years ago.
Raju Kumar Mishra, who came to Delhi from Gopalganj in Bihar in search of work more than two decades back and continues to live in rented accommodation, feels that the growing cost of private education has drained his finances. “I spend more every year on my two sons than what my father spent on my entire life’s education. We had to suppress many wishes and desires just to get our children educated,” he said.
He also blames the state for abdicating its responsibilities, making way for expensive private education. A Mint analysis showed that spending on school and higher education by the Union government nearly halved as a percentage of India’s GDP (gross domestic product) over the past decade and a half to just 0.34% in 2025-26. In the 12 years to fiscal year 2026 (FY26), spending on education nearly halved to 2.5% of the total federal budget, while spending on road transport and highways trebled to 5.8%.
“We thought of sending Yash to Kota (a coaching hub in Rajasthan famous for entrance exam preparation) but eventually decided not to. At least at home he could speak with us and that would lighten his stress,” he said. In the back of his mind lurked stories of students committing suicide, unable to handle extreme stress and the failure to crack entrance tests.