The world’s top universities are coming to India—can they deliver on the hype?
Neha Bhatt 10 min read 18 Sept 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Foreign universities, like the University of Southampton and Deakin, are opening campuses in India, a trend fuelled by the National Education Policy. While this allows students to get an international education without leaving home, will it reshape India’s academic landscape forever?
Gurugram: Tucked into the landscaped lanes of Gurugram’s 80-acre International Tech Park, rubbing shoulders with the world’s tech giants in the estate’s tall glass towers, is an unlikely name: the University of Southampton, Delhi.
