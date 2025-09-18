The world’s top universities are coming to India—can they deliver on the hype?

Some experts also believe this market will remain niche unless the campuses offer clear pathways to work abroad. Prabakaran Srinivasan, an education advisor, said that while the turbulence in visa and immigration policies has prompted students to look at wider options, they also wonder whether enrolling in a foreign campus in India will deliver returns on their investment. “Students ask if it will help them get an internship or job abroad. If the advantage is only an international curriculum, they could access that online. The truth is, students want to enroll at a foreign university not just for the knowledge but for the experience of living in that country," he said.