The government has introduced two special category visas for international students who want to pursue higher education in Indian academic institutions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has launched the e-student visa and 'e-student-x' visa for international students. All interested students will be required to use the 'Study in India' (SII) portal launched by the government, PTI reported citing officials.

The e-student visa is for eligible international students registered on the SII portal, whereas the e-student-x visa is for the dependents of those holding e-student visas.

The students can apply for visas separately on the portal or through https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/, however the authenticity of visa application will be checked by SII ID.

Therefore, students must mandatorily apply to Indian higher educational institutions through the SII website. After receiving an admission letter from any SII partner institutes, students can apply for a visa.

The officials said the visa will be issued to foreign students who wish to pursue regular, full-time courses in undergrad, postgraduate, PhD, and other programmes at educational institutes recognised by India.

The e-student visa will be granted for up to five years. The visa may be extended based on the duration of the course. Additionally, students having valid e-student visas can enter India from any port of immigration check post, the report added.

The Ministry of Education launched SII, a flagship project that helps international students who wish to pursue higher education in India through 600 partner institutes offering over 8000 diverse courses in engineering & technology, management, agriculture, sciences, arts and humanities, language studies, commerce, law, paramedical sciences covering pharmacy, nursing, Buddhist Studies, Yoga, etc.

These courses are offered at different levels such as Undergraduate (Bachelor), Postgraduate (Master), Doctoral level (PhD) and certification-based courses.

The registration process at the SII portal is easy, where the students will go through the online application process to seek admission to various programmes and processing of applications for admission.

International students who aspire to study in India must have a unique student SII ID. This ID will help them access the dashboard and track the progress of college and course applications, visa/e-visa, and other higher related processes.