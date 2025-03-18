India Post GDS 2025: India Post is set to announce the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2025 merit list, which will determine the selection of candidates for 21,413 vacant posts across various states, Times of India reported.

The merit list will be published soon on the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS 2025: Selection Process & Merit List Details Unlike other competitive recruitment processes, India Post GDS recruitment does not involve any written examination. Instead, the selection is based on a merit list generated from candidates' Class 10 marks.

Candidates will be selected purely based on their academic performance in Class 10, with no additional tests or interviews. Once selected, they will be appointed to GDS posts, which include roles such as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM), and Dak Sevak.

India Post GDS 2025: How to Check Your Application Status Before the release of the merit list, applicants can check their application status by following these steps:

Visit the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Click on the India Post GDS Application Status link. Enter your registration number in the required field. The application status will appear on the screen in PDF format. Download and save the PDF for future reference. India Post GDS 2025: How to Download the GDS Merit List Once the merit list is available, candidates can download it using the steps below:

Go to indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Click on the "GDS Merit List 2025" link. Enter your application number and date of birth. The India Post GDS merit list PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the PDF for reference.

Salary & Job Role Details Candidates selected for GDS posts will receive a monthly salary ranging between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 29,380, depending on the specific role and location.

States Covered in the Recruitment The India Post GDS recruitment process spans multiple states, including:

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

