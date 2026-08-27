India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Over 25,000 vacancies announced — Check eligibility, dates & more

India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: The Department of Posts, operating under the Ministry of Communications, has rolled out a massive employment opportunity for Class 10 graduates.
According to the newly released India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Online Engagement Schedule-II (July 2026) notification, released on Thursday, the department is hiring to fill more than 25,000 vacant posts across various postal circles nationwide.
The recruitment drive targets three primary roles: Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. With no written exam required, this is a highly accessible opportunity for candidates seeking stability in the postal sector.
Here is the official application timeline:
Before selecting your preferred postal circles, ensure you meet the strict eligibility conditions:
Selected candidates will work part-time, specifically between four to five hours daily, and receive a Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA).
Branch Postmaster (BPM): Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380 per month.
ABPM and Dak Sevak: Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 24,470 per month.
If selected as a BPM, candidates will have to arrange for their own accommodation for the Branch Post Office and live within that post village. ABPMs and Dak Sevaks must reside strictly within their respective delivery jurisdictions.
The India Post GDS selection is entirely transparent and merit-based. The department will generate a merit list based solely on your Class 10 marks, calculated to four decimal places.
Shortlisted candidates will then be called for physical document verification, followed by a basic medical examination and pre-engagement formalities.