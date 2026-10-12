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India Post GDS Result 2026: First merit list released, check circle-wise results and document verification details

India Post has released the first GDS merit list for 23,757 vacancies under its 2026 recruitment drive. Shortlisted candidates must report to their designated divisional offices with original certificates and two sets of photocopies by 27 October.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated12 Oct 2026, 07:14 PM IST
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India Post GDS Result 2026: First merit list out, check details.
India Post GDS Result 2026: First merit list out, check details.
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The Department of Posts has released the first merit list for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026, bringing an important update for candidates waiting to find out whether they have been shortlisted for the available posts.

India Post GDS Result 2026 OUT

The recruitment drive covers 23,757 vacancies. Candidates can now check their selection status through the official India Post GDS online engagement portal, where merit lists are available according to postal circles.

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However, appearing on the list is not the final step. Shortlisted candidates must complete document verification at the divisional office corresponding to the division for which they have been selected. The deadline for verification is 27 October 2026, according to The Times of India.

Candidates should therefore check their results carefully and make arrangements to complete the formalities within the stipulated period.

India Post GDS Result 2026: How to check the merit list

Candidates can access the merit list by visiting the official India Post GDS online engagement portal. They should select their relevant postal circle and open the corresponding merit list PDF.

Once the document has been downloaded, candidates can search for their name or registration number to establish whether they have been shortlisted.

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The list also contains details such as the division office, post identification number, post name, community, registration number and percentage of marks. Applicants should check these entries carefully to ensure they are viewing the correct selection details.

Candidates are advised to save a copy of the merit list for future reference.

Document verification deadline and requirements

Those whose names appear on the list must report to the divisional office assigned to them for verification. They are required to carry their original documents and certificates, along with two sets of photocopies of all relevant documents.

Missing the deadline could affect a candidate's progress in the recruitment process. Applicants should review their certificates in advance and follow any additional instructions issued by the concerned divisional office.

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The merit list establishes which candidates have been shortlisted, but they must still complete the prescribed verification process before proceeding further.

Where to check India Post GDS Result 2026

The official portal is the primary source for checking the result and accessing circle-wise merit lists. Candidates should rely on information published by the Department of Posts rather than unverified messages or third-party claims about their selection.

The result announcement marks the next stage of the recruitment process for thousands of applicants. For those shortlisted, the immediate priority is to confirm their details, prepare the necessary paperwork and complete document verification by 27 October.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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