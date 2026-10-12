India Post GDS Result 2026: First merit list released, check circle-wise results and document verification details

The Department of Posts has released the first merit list for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026, bringing an important update for candidates waiting to find out whether they have been shortlisted for the available posts.

India Post GDS Result 2026 OUT The recruitment drive covers 23,757 vacancies. Candidates can now check their selection status through the official India Post GDS online engagement portal, where merit lists are available according to postal circles.

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However, appearing on the list is not the final step. Shortlisted candidates must complete document verification at the divisional office corresponding to the division for which they have been selected. The deadline for verification is 27 October 2026, according to The Times of India.

Candidates should therefore check their results carefully and make arrangements to complete the formalities within the stipulated period.

India Post GDS Result 2026: How to check the merit list Candidates can access the merit list by visiting the official India Post GDS online engagement portal. They should select their relevant postal circle and open the corresponding merit list PDF.

Once the document has been downloaded, candidates can search for their name or registration number to establish whether they have been shortlisted.

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The list also contains details such as the division office, post identification number, post name, community, registration number and percentage of marks. Applicants should check these entries carefully to ensure they are viewing the correct selection details.

Candidates are advised to save a copy of the merit list for future reference.

Document verification deadline and requirements Those whose names appear on the list must report to the divisional office assigned to them for verification. They are required to carry their original documents and certificates, along with two sets of photocopies of all relevant documents.

Missing the deadline could affect a candidate's progress in the recruitment process. Applicants should review their certificates in advance and follow any additional instructions issued by the concerned divisional office.

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The merit list establishes which candidates have been shortlisted, but they must still complete the prescribed verification process before proceeding further.

Where to check India Post GDS Result 2026 The official portal is the primary source for checking the result and accessing circle-wise merit lists. Candidates should rely on information published by the Department of Posts rather than unverified messages or third-party claims about their selection.

The result announcement marks the next stage of the recruitment process for thousands of applicants. For those shortlisted, the immediate priority is to confirm their details, prepare the necessary paperwork and complete document verification by 27 October.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.