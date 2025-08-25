Work: Hazy terrain

Indian nationals were issued 63,323 H-1B work visas during January to May 2025, which is 11.1% fewer than the same period in 2024. However, despite the decline, Indians continue to corner a lion’s share in this segment at 74.8% of all H-1B issuances. China (11.3%) and the Philippines (1.3%) are distant followers. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US employers to employ foreign workers in specialized occupations temporarily. The critics of the visa argue that it undercuts the employability of American workers; the supporters contend that it helps attract top global talent to the US.