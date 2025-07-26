Subscribe

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 OUT at joinindianarmy.nic.in; here's how to download step-by-step

The Indian Army has announced the Agniveer CEE result 2025, available on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Results are in roll number-wise format and include details like Serial Number and Zonal Recruiting Office. 

Garvit Bhirani
Updated26 Jul 2025, 12:59 PM IST
Indian Army Agniveer CEE result 2025 out (joinindianarmy.nic.in screengrab)
The Indian Army has released the Agniveer CEE result 2025. Candidates can access it on the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in and download the respective PDF. The result has been posted in roll number-wise format for many categories.

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025: Here's how to download

  1. Go to the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

2. Tap on "CEE Results", under the "JCO/OR/Agniveer Enrollment".

3. The new page will display information like Serial Number, Zonal Recruiting Office (ZRO) and Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Subject and Download option.

4. Candidates may access the result accordingly.

5. Save and take a printout of the result for later purposes.

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025 schedule

The Agniveer CEE was held in 13 languages: English, Hindi, Malyalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Odiya, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Assamese and Marathi for several posts comprising General Duty (GD), Technical, Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Tradesman, Sainik Pharma, Sainik Technical Nursing Assistant and Mahila Police from June 30 to July 10, 2025.

The Agniveer 2025 recruitment process, aiming to fill approximately 25,000 vacancies, began on March 12 this year, with the admit card for the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) issued on June 16.

The Agniveer CEE was an objective-type examination consisting of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Depending on the application category, candidates were required to attempt either 50 questions in one hour or 100 questions in two hours.

“The selection process will comprise an online entrance examination, followed by a recruitment rally for candidates selected in the merit list,” HT quoted a defence spokesperson as saying.

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Result 2025: Phase 2 process

Phase II of the Agniveer recruitment process, known as Rally and Screening, involves several stages to assess the candidates’ physical and mental fitness, as well as verify their eligibility. It begins with the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), which includes a 1.6 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, and pull-ups to evaluate endurance and strength. This is followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), where candidates are measured for height, weight, and chest size according to the required standards.

Next is a comprehensive Medical Examination to ensure the candidate is medically fit for service. Document Verification is then conducted to authenticate educational qualifications, age, identity, and category certificates. In some cases, an Adaptability Test is also administered to assess the candidate’s psychological readiness and ability to adjust to the military lifestyle.

 

 
