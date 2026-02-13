Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment registration begins: Eligibility, application fee, categories, exam dates, more

Indian Army opened its registration window for Agniveer Recruitment 2027 today, 13 February. This national level recruitment drive under the Agnipath scheme hosts over 25,000 vacancies for various posts. General Duty (GD), Technical, Clerk/Storekeeper Technical, Tradesman, Soldier Pharma, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant, and Women Military Police are some of the categories for which candidates will be selected.

Interested candidates can apply at Indian Army's official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application portal will remain open till 1 April 2026. The selection process entails three stages, including Computer-Based Test (CBT), Recruitment Rally, and Document Verification. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment: Exam dates The Agniveer Recruitment online exam will be held between 1 and 15 June 2026. Selected candidates will have to serve a period of four years. "At the end of engagement period, a detailed Skill-Set Certificate will be provided to the AGNIVEER highlighting the skills and level of competency acquired by the personnel during their engagement period," the circular states.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment: Eligibility Depending on specific posts, the eligibility requirements range from 8th pass to 12th pass and graduation. Candidates will be able to apply for at most 2 select Agniveer categories.

“Candidates who have appeared in class 10th, class 12th Board Exam, NIOS and ITI course and who are awaiting declaration of results are also eligible to apply provided they fulfill all other Qualification Required. Such candidates, however, shall only be selected when they produce the original mark sheet during the Phase II of recruitment process, " the notification reads.

Applicants born between 1 Jul 2005 and 1 Jul 2009 are eligible to apply under the Agnipath Scheme, which implies that their age will be anywhere between 17.5 years and 21 years in the period considered.

Moving to physical standards, minimum physical requirement for chest measurement is 77 cm unexpanded and around 82 cm with expansion. The applicant must be at least 157 cm or 160 cm tall with respect to corresponding category requirement. Relaxation of 3cm in chest measurements, 2 cm in height measurement and 5 kilograms in weight will be provided if the candidate has been an “outstanding Sportsmen” at school, university, board, district, state or national level.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment: Application fee To successfully submit the application form, every candidate has to pay ₹250 examination fee per category.