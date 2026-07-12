Indian Army Agniveer result 2026 ‘declared’: How to download merit list PDF from joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Indian Army has released the Agniveer Result 2026. Candidates can download the merit list PDF from the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Fareha Naaz
Updated12 Jul 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Indian Army Agniveer result 2026: Candidates can download the Agniveer Result 2026 from joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Indian Army Agniveer result 2026: Candidates can download the Agniveer Result 2026 from joinindianarmy.nic.in.(@adgpi)

Agniveer Result 2026 has been released by the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the Army Recruitment Office (ARO)-wise and zone-wise merit list PDF from the official website. Aspirants will also be able to check their qualifying status for several Agniveer categories.

This recruitment drive includes multiple posts under Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman (8th and 10th Pass), Office Assistant/Clerk, Women Military Police, Sepoy Pharma, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant. Shortlisted candidates, who qualified in the written examination, will be able to participate in the subsequent recruitment stages, which are a prerequisite for final selection.

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The result published in PDF format contains the names and roll numbers of candidates selected for the next phase of recruitment process.

How to check Indian Army Agniveer result 2026?

Follow the steps given below to check and download their result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, lick on the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 link available.

Step 3: Select the respective result PDF to download the merit list

Step 4: Check qualifying status with roll number.

Step 7: Save and download the PDF, take a printout for future reference.

Also Read | Agnipath scheme: Why are Army, Navy and IAF seeking to expand Agniveer retention

Details to check on Indian Army Agniveer merit list PDF

Candidates must verify the following information:

  • Roll Number
  • Recruitment Office Name
  • Category of Recruitment
  • Result Status
  • Rally Details
  • Shortlisting Information
  • Instructions for the Next Stage

It is important to note that mere qualification of the Common Entrance Examination does not guarantee final selection. Candidates must successfully clear all stages of the recruitment process to be considered eligible for enrolment.

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Indian Army Agniveer result 2026: Selection process stages

Other Indian Army Agniveer selection process stages are described below:

  • Physical Fitness Test (PFT): Besides prescribed physical tasks such as pull-ups, push-ups and sit-ups, this stage includes 1.6-km run.
  • Physical Measurement Test (PMT): As per eligibility standards, the height, weight and chest measurements of shortlisted candidates will be verified.
  • Document Verification: As a part of this stage, verification of educational certificates, identity documents and other required records will be carried out.

The following documents will be needed as a part of verification process:

Class 10 Marksheet and Certificate

Class 12 Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Character Certificate

NCC Certificates

Sports Certificates

Aadhaar Card and Identity Documents

  • Medical Examination: Fitness for military service will finally be determined by comprehensive medical assessment.
  • Adaptability Test (where applicable): Conducted as per recruitment requirements.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE updates here for direct link, result time, DigiLocker, UMANG and marksheet steps.

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