Indian Army Agniveer result 2026 ‘declared’: How to download merit list PDF from joinindianarmy.nic.in

Agniveer Result 2026 has been released by the Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the Army Recruitment Office (ARO)-wise and zone-wise merit list PDF from the official website. Aspirants will also be able to check their qualifying status for several Agniveer categories.
This recruitment drive includes multiple posts under Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman (8th and 10th Pass), Office Assistant/Clerk, Women Military Police, Sepoy Pharma, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant. Shortlisted candidates, who qualified in the written examination, will be able to participate in the subsequent recruitment stages, which are a prerequisite for final selection.
The result published in PDF format contains the names and roll numbers of candidates selected for the next phase of recruitment process.
Follow the steps given below to check and download their result:
Step 1: Visit the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, lick on the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2026 link available.
Step 3: Select the respective result PDF to download the merit list
Step 4: Check qualifying status with roll number.
Step 7: Save and download the PDF, take a printout for future reference.
Candidates must verify the following information:
It is important to note that mere qualification of the Common Entrance Examination does not guarantee final selection. Candidates must successfully clear all stages of the recruitment process to be considered eligible for enrolment.
Other Indian Army Agniveer selection process stages are described below:
The following documents will be needed as a part of verification process:
Class 10 Marksheet and Certificate
Class 12 Certificate (if applicable)
Domicile Certificate
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
Character Certificate
NCC Certificates
Sports Certificates
Aadhaar Card and Identity Documents