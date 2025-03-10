Indian Army vacancy: Indian Army's Directorate General of Recruiting is accepting applications under NCC Special Entry Scheme 58th Course (Oct 2025). The application window for Short Service Commission Officer Jobs for both men and women will remain open until March 15 and aspiring candidates can register at the official website at the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. The application window opened on February 14.

"Applications are invited from unmarried male and unmarried female (including Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army Personnel), for grant of Short Service Commission (Non Tech) as NCC Special Entry in the Indian Army," the notification states. Ward of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel can also apply for this recruitment drive.

Eligibility Interested candidates applying for 'Officers Selection' must have at least 50 percent aggregate marks in Degree and minimum of ‘B’ Grade in ‘C’ Certificate exam of NCC.

Age limit The age limit is 19 to 25 years for National Cadet Corps (NCC) candidates as on July 1, 2025. Applicants must be born after July 2, 2000, and not later than July 1, 2006.

Vacancies NCC Men- There are 70 vacancies under NCC men category comprising 63 General Category vacancies and 7 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army personnel.

NCC Women- There are 6 vacancies under NCC women category comprising 5 General Category vacancies and 1 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Indian Army personnel.

Probation period It is important to note that an officer will be on probation for a period of six months from the date the officer receives their commission. The notification adds, "If he/she is reported on within the probationary period as unsuitable to retain his/her commission, his/her services may be terminated any time whether before or after the expiry of the probationary period."